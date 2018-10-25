Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 23 points in 36 minutes
Walker registered 23 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished six assists, and recorded a single steal and block in 36 minutes Wednesday in Charlotte's loss to Chicago.
Walker has been a steady fantasy presence ever since he joined the NBA, and he has taken a considerable leap over the past few seasons. After attempting 41-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc during the 2017-18 season, a career-high, Walker has upped that to 46-percent for the 2018-19 season while continuing to limit his attempts from the mid-range. This concentrated effort to attempt more valuable shots likely will go a long way as he continues to remind basketball fans why he is an elite fantasy option.
