Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 in win over Pistons

Walker scored 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 win over the Pistons.

He's now dropped 20 or more points in 11 of 13 games to begin the season, putting Walker second in the NBA in scoring average behind Steph Curry. Given that no one else on the Hornets is averaging even half what Walker is producing each night, it seems fair to say his usage will remain sky high as the season progresses. Don't expect a major regression from the 28-year-old despite his career-best pace.