Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 in win over Washington
Kemba Walker collected 24 points, (8-22 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists in a 129-124 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
After a 14-point dud in his most recent outing, Walker went back to his old form here. He now has at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, as he continues to run this offense, What makes Walker all the more intriguing is the status of Nicolas Batum, as he appeared to re-aggravate his elbow injury in this win. When Batum misses games, Walker becomes a usage monster, with his fantasy value rising exponentially.
