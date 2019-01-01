Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 in win

Walker finished with 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes Monday against the Magic.

Walker followed up an outstanding 47-point night Saturday with another solid performance, scoring 24 points in 27 minutes and leading the Hornets to a blowout win. Although he can still be a streaky shooter, Walker is in the midst of easily his best professional season, and is averaging 25.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.