Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 points in loss
Walker totaled 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 101-87 loss to the Warriors.
Walker led the team in scoring again Wednesday, going 8-of-21 from the field on his way to 24 points. Walker has had a nice start to the season, putting up numbers very similar to those he finished with last season. He appears to be over his shoulder soreness and should be locked in for extended minutes moving forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Returns with 29 points in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play without restrictions Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Full participant in practice Sunday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Out again Friday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Questionable for Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.