Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 points in loss

Walker led the team in scoring again Wednesday, going 8-of-21 from the field on his way to 24 points. Walker has had a nice start to the season, putting up numbers very similar to those he finished with last season. He appears to be over his shoulder soreness and should be locked in for extended minutes moving forward.