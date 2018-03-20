Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 points in Monday's loss

Walker collected 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the 76ers.

Walker's field-goal percentage wasn't pretty, but his overall stat line sure was. The Hornets likely won't be relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff race for much longer, so fantasy owners should enjoy Walker's impressive production while it lasts. The next four games versus the Nets, Grizzlies, Mavericks, and Knicks are all more than winnable and promise to provide Walker with excellent opportunities to fill up the box score.