Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 25 points in Friday's win

Walker went for 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 123-112 win over the Nets.

Walker was superb for the second straight showing, and he has combined to swipe nine steals across the last two contests. Moreover, he has provided efficient scoring while continuing to tally plenty of assists. With the Hornets fighting for a playoff spot, Walker is likely to remain highly aggressive going forward.