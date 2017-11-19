Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 26 points Saturday
Walker scored 26 points (8-17 FG, 6-9 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes in Saturday's 102-87 win over the Clippers.
Off to a career-high pace of 23.4 points per game entering Saturday, Walker further padded his scoring numbers by sinking a season-high six three-pointers against the Clippers. In addition, the Charlotte guard surpassed the 20 point mark for the fifth consecutive game. This level of consistent scoring has led Walker to become the focal point of the Hornets' offense at this early stage of the season. Also, the return of Nicolas Batum has not affected Walker as the guard has scored 20, 47, and 26 points in the three games since Batum's return.
