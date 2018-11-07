Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 29 points in Tuesday's win

Walker produced 29 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hawks.

Walker's career year continued with another stellar statistical showing. After enjoying two days off before this one, the 28-year-old guard will now have two more days to rest before facing a 76ers team he lit up for 37 points (albeit on 31 field-goal attempts), six dimes, six boards, two blocks, and one steal back on Oct. 27.