Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 31 points in loss
Walker scored 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT) in addition to five assists, one rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 110-99 loss to the 76ers.
Walker led all scorers in this one thanks to an efficient shooting performance in all phases, going over the 30-point mark for the second time in the last three games. He's averaging 28.3 points, five assists and 4.7 treys over that span and continues to be the catalyst for the Hornets offense on a nightly basis.
