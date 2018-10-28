Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 37 points Saturday

Walker finished with 37 points (11-31 FG, 3-15 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.

Walker led all scorers with 37 points but did take 31 field-goal attempts to get there. His 31 attempts were a whopping 19 more than the next best of 12, taken by Jeremy Lamb. The Hornets are certainly far from fruitful when it comes to scoring options, leaving Walker with a bright green light no matter the efficiency concerns. The three combined defensive stats are more of an anomaly and not something his owners should count on moving forward.