Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 38 points in Wednesday's win
Walker exploded for 38 points (12-20 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hawks.
Walker finished January on a high note, and it was his second-best month of the season, slightly trailing October. Over the last seven games, Walker is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 threes, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 37.3 minutes per night. He also canned a career-high nine treys in Wednesdays win. Walker will likely continue taking matters into his own hands, as the Hornets are struggling to remain relevant in the playoff race.
