Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 39 points in Saturday's win
Walker went for 39 points (14-31 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, and five rebounds in 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Heat.
Walker found a rhythm from beyond the arc, and he has been scintillating through three games this season. With the Hornets hoping to sneak back into the playoff picture in 2018-19, expect Walker to remain extremely aggressive going forward.
