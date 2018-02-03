Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 41 points in win over Pacers
Walker scored 41 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 14-14 FT) to go along with nine assists and three rebounds across 42 minutes during Friday's 133-126 win over the Pacers.
Walker exceeded the 40-point mark for the third time this season, thanks to a perfect night at the foul line and an efficient showing from behind the arc. He also led the team in assists and minutes played, though he went without a block or a steal for the second straight game. Walker, who is in the midst of one of his best scoring stretches of the season, has averaged 32.2 points and 5.2 treys per game over the last five.
