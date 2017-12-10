Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 23 in Saturday's loss
Walker scored 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt) while adding four assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Lakers.
He hasn't skipped a beat since missing two games with a shoulder issue, scoring at least 20 points in four straight while averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.8 steals. Walker's strong and consistent production has been one of the few bright spots this season for a Hornets squad that already seems headed for the draft lottery.
