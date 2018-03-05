Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday
Walker totaled 27 points (8-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Raptors.
Walker continues to score at a terrific rate, and he did most of his damage from the line Sunday night on what was a rather poor shooting performance for four quarters. Walker's ability to drive and get to the line or pull up and shoot makes him a consistent threat to put up 30-plus points, even on off nights.
