Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 31 points Tuesday
Walker poured in 31 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, three steals and two rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 win over the Bulls.
Walker put on a show from deep Tuesday night, hitting 60 percent from three-point land, while nearing that percentage from the floor on the night. His six turnovers are concerning, but Walker is the focal point of the offense and can put up big numbers on any given night, so the Hornets will leave with the mistakes here and there.
