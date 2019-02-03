Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 37 points

Walker accumulated 37 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 37 minutes Saturday against Chicago.

Walker turned in a monster performance across the board, although his scoring output was the most impressive piece of his final line. He wasn't afraid to let it fly from the field, attempting 23 total shots on the night, his most in eight contests. The 28-year-old guard's solid play of late has led the Hornets to a 3-1 record over the last four contests, and he's finished with 21 or more points in three of those four matchups.