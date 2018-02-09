Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 40 points

Walker finished with 40 points (13-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four steals, three assists and one rebound in 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Walker single-handedly brought the Hornets back into the game, putting up another 40 point game in the process. He scored 15 consecutive points in the fourth quarter as the Hornets erased a 17 point deficit to force the game into overtime. He received little support from his teammates and they ultimately fell to their 31st loss of the season. Walker was earlier named into his second consecutive All-Star game as a replacement for the injured Kristaps Porzingis and justified his selection with this stellar performance.