Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 21 points Sunday

Walker totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 loss to the Celtics.

Walker had a nice line despite the Hornets getting blown out by the Celtics on Sunday. The Hornets now sit at 16-and-16 for the season and as long as they are in contention for a playoff spot in the East, Walker should continue to play big minutes.