Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 21 points Sunday
Walker totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 loss to the Celtics.
Walker had a nice line despite the Hornets getting blown out by the Celtics on Sunday. The Hornets now sit at 16-and-16 for the season and as long as they are in contention for a playoff spot in the East, Walker should continue to play big minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drains four threes in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in 30 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles badly in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Grabs second double-double•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads Hornets to win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back in Sunday's win•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...