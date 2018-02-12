Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 23 in Sunday's loss
Walker scored 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Raptors.
He's off to a blistering start in February, averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.3 boards and 1.0 steals in six games. Walker's now drained multiple threes in 12 straight games, shooting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch, and those with fantasy shares in him have to hope his participation in the upcoming All-Star Game doesn't derail his momentum.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 40 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Production takes a hit in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 41 points in win over Pacers•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 38 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...