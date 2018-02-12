Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 23 in Sunday's loss

Walker scored 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Raptors.

He's off to a blistering start in February, averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.3 boards and 1.0 steals in six games. Walker's now drained multiple threes in 12 straight games, shooting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch, and those with fantasy shares in him have to hope his participation in the upcoming All-Star Game doesn't derail his momentum.