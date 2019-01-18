Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 23 points
Walker poured in 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and registered four rebounds along with five assists and a block across 29 minutes Thursday against the Kings.
Walker enjoyed a respectable 42.9 percent success rate from the field and shot 30.0 percent from beyond the arc, but it was Charlotte's bench that had a huge night in a 114-95 victory. They accounted for 75 of the Hornets' 114 points. Aside from an impressive bench performance, Walker has also been solid of late, averaging 23.6 points, 3.2 boards, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal in his previous five contests.
