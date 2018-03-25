Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 24 in Saturday's win
Walker posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.
He wasn't anywhere near as spectacular as in his 46-point outburst against the Grizzlies on Thursday, but Walker's scoring total was still a team high Saturday. The 27-year-old point guard has now drained 22 of 35 attempts over the last two games, including 14 of his 22 tries from distance. Saturday's performance extended what has been an excellent March for the All-Star, one that's seen him average 22.3 points, 5.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 35.0 minutes as he tries to keep the Hornets' slim playoff hopes alive.
