Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scoring woes continue Tuesday
Walker scored nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Bulls.
Whether it's due to fatigue at the end of a grueling campaign, or a lack of drive now that the Hornets have been eliminated from the playoffs, Walker has basically vanished over the last three games, averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 boards and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and 17.6 percent from beyond the arc. Malik Monk has stepped up at the same time as Walker has faded, and coach Steve Clifford may well continue giving more minutes to the rookie at Walker's expense over the final three games of the season.
