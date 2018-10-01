Hornets' Kemba Walker: Sees action in first pair of exhibitions
Walker is averaging 11.0 points (on 33.3 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across his first two preseason games.
The multi-time All-Star has been a bit sluggish with his shot, but he's otherwise looked solid while playing over 20 minutes in each of the Hornets' first two exhibitions against the Celtics. With Dwight Howard now in Washington, Walker is expected to take on even more scoring responsibility during the coming season, which could well lead to a boost in the 22.1 points he averaged in the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Just 15 points in season finale•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Let's finish this already•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Continues downturn versus Magic•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scoring woes continue Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Unusually quiet in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Finishes with team-high 31 points Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...