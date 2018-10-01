Hornets' Kemba Walker: Sees action in first pair of exhibitions

Walker is averaging 11.0 points (on 33.3 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across his first two preseason games.

The multi-time All-Star has been a bit sluggish with his shot, but he's otherwise looked solid while playing over 20 minutes in each of the Hornets' first two exhibitions against the Celtics. With Dwight Howard now in Washington, Walker is expected to take on even more scoring responsibility during the coming season, which could well lead to a boost in the 22.1 points he averaged in the 2017-18 campaign.