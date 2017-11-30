Hornets' Kemba Walker: Shoulder still sore
Coach Steve Clifford said Walker's shoulder is still very sore, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Walker missed Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a contusion in the AC joint of his left shoulder, and the fact that he's still noticeably bothered by the issue doesn't bode well for his availability against the Heat on Friday. If he's forced to miss another contest, Michael Carter-Williams and Malik Monk would again be in line for some increased run.
