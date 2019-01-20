Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid outing in win

Walker accumulated 21 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals across 33 minutes Saturday against Phoenix.

Walker has been an absolute stud for the Hornets of late, scoring 20-plus points for the fourth straight contest in a 135-115 victory. Over that four-game stretch, the Hornets have gone an impressive 3-1. The former Connecticut Huskie has proven how valuable he is to his team of late, averaging 22.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to begin the month of January (nine games).