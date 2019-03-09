Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid showing in victory

Walker put up 20 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and recorded four rebounds along with six assists, a block and two steals over 36 minutes Friday night against the Wizards.

Walker battled through some shooting woes in a 112-111 win, as he shot just 11.1 percent from three. The 28-year-old did manage to finish with 18 points, however, pushing his streak of 18 or more points to seven straight games. Walker appears to be in for a tough matchup Saturday at Milwaukee.