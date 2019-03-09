Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid showing in victory
Walker put up 20 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and recorded four rebounds along with six assists, a block and two steals over 36 minutes Friday night against the Wizards.
Walker battled through some shooting woes in a 112-111 win, as he shot just 11.1 percent from three. The 28-year-old did manage to finish with 18 points, however, pushing his streak of 18 or more points to seven straight games. Walker appears to be in for a tough matchup Saturday at Milwaukee.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in loss to Blazers•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 25 points in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Does little in loss•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...