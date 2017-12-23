Hornets' Kemba Walker: Starting vs. Bucks
Walker (head) will start Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Bucks radio voice Ted Davis reports.
As expected, Walker will start at his usual point guard spot Saturday in a rematch between teams that squared off Friday night in Milwaukee. Walker was removed from that contest in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion, but he's since been cleared and is not expected to be limited.
