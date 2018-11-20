Hornets' Kemba Walker: Stays hot with 43 points in win
Walker scored a game-high 43 points (14-25 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 117-112 win over the Celtics.
After firing up a career-high 60 points Saturday against Philly, Walker barely slowed down at all in a home victory over Boston. It's already the third time this season the guard has struck for 40 or more points, and his massive recent performances have pushed him to the top of the NBA leaderboard in scoring at 29.8 per game -- over six points a night better than his previous personal best.
