Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles badly in Saturday's loss

Walker had four points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 loss to the Lakers.

Walker finished with a season low in scoring while matching his worst assist total as well. This was also just the second time through 29 appearances that Walker has failed to drain a three. Despite the dud, Walker is contributing career-high per-game averages across most categories. Moreover, with three days to rest up for Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers, Walker will likely bounce back sooner rather than later.

More News
Our Latest Stories