Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles badly in Saturday's loss
Walker had four points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 loss to the Lakers.
Walker finished with a season low in scoring while matching his worst assist total as well. This was also just the second time through 29 appearances that Walker has failed to drain a three. Despite the dud, Walker is contributing career-high per-game averages across most categories. Moreover, with three days to rest up for Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers, Walker will likely bounce back sooner rather than later.
