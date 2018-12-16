Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles badly in Saturday's loss

Walker had four points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 loss to the Lakers.

Walker finished with a season low in scoring while matching his worst assist total as well. This was also just the second time through 29 appearances that Walker has failed to drain a three. Despite the dud, Walker is contributing career-high per-game averages across most categories. Moreover, with three days to rest up for Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers, Walker will likely bounce back sooner rather than later.