Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles in Sunday's loss
Walker managed 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Heat.
Walker struggled from the field and failed to earn a single trip to the charity stripe, so he ended up with more field goal attempts than points in this disappointing defeat. With the Hornets fighting to stay relevant in the race for one of the final postseason spots, Walker can be expected to continue shouldering a large load offensively down the stretch.
