Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss to 76ers
Walker scored five points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 loss to the 76ers.
Just four days after lighting Philadelphia up for 31 points, Walker struggled from the field and didn't connect on a single attempt from long range. This due came relatively out of nowhere for the star guard, who'd averaged 28 points and 4.3 treys per game on 51 percent shooting over the last four.
