Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss
Walker supplied 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Hornets' 128-109 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
Walker's struggles were emblematic of the Hornets' overall scoring problems on the night. The star point guard failed to score in the fourth quarter altogether after coming into the contest with an NBA-high average of 8.6 points in the final period. Walker's 33.3 percent success rate from the field was an extension of the shooting difficulties that have defined his start to 2019, as he's now posted tallies of 35.3 percent or worse in three of his first four games of January. The eight-year veteran will look to regain the stellar form he finished December with when the Hornets face the Trail Blazers on Friday.
