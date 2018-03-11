Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot versus Suns

Walker scored 11 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Suns.

Walker struggled with his shot in this one, but he distributed the ball efficiently as Dwight Howard and Nicholas Batum picked up the scoring slack. Though he was terrific to start the month of March, Walker has struggled over a three-game home stretch, scoring just 12.3 points per game on 35 percent shooting. He was in the midst of a strong run of form prior to that stretch and will look to get back on track Tuesday on the road against the Pelicans.