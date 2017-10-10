Hornets' Kemba Walker: Suffers facial injury

Walker took an elbow to the cheek in Monday's preseason tilt against Heat and is listed as questionable to return.

Walker tallied 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT), two boards, and three assists across 16 minutes before exiting the contest. The Hornets are likely exercising caution given that it is just an exhibition game, but expect an update if it turns out the injury is cause for concern. Malik Monk figures to get some extra run in Walker's absence.