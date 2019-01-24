Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high 22 points in victory

Walker finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four steals, and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Walker matched his season-high with four steals Wednesday, adding 22 points as the Hornets came out of Memphis with a much-needed victory. Walker has now scored at least 20 points in six straight games, continuing to be the primary focus for a Hornets team bereft of offensive weapons. As long as the Hornets are in the race for a playoff spot, Walker should see plenty of minutes and basically has the green light to shoot the ball whenever he wants.