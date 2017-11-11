Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total despite shooting struggles

Walker provided 20 points (5-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.

Walker's scoring total led the Hornets, but he scuffled badly with his shot throughout the night versus the Celtics' swarming backcourt defense. The All-Star point guard also turned the ball over on Charlotte's final inbounds pass of the night, as Jaylen Brown intercepted the ball and knocked it sufficiently down-court to make Walker's subsequent desperation heave fruitless. Walker has posted at least 20 points in three of his first five games of November, but he's also shot 33.3 percent or less in three contests during the month.