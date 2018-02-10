Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total in defeat

Walker managed 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz.

Walker's scoring total wasn't anything to write home about, but it did serve as a team high on the night against a stingy Jazz defense. The 27-year-old was coming off a 40-point explosion against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, and although he couldn't come anywhere close to that total Friday, he still generated his 25th consecutive double-digit scoring tally. Walker has also drained multiple threes in 11 straight, and he's put up at least 19 shot attempts in five of the last six contests. With such elevated usage, his fantasy value in both season-long and daily formats is likely at its peak at present.