Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total in loss
Walker poured in 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added five assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 loss to the Spurs.
Walker was about the only Hornets player to shoot consistently in the blowout loss, posting his best night from the field over the last five games in the process. The 27-year-old had been mired in an 18-for-55 shooting slump over the prior three contests, so Saturday's accuracy was certainly a welcome sight. Walker's scoring totals occasionally dip into the teens, but he remains the focal point of the team's offense on the majority of nights.
