Hornets' Kemba Walker: Unfazed by defensive attention
Walker scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pacers.
Indiana was determined not to let Walker's prolific shooting beat them, sending constant double teams his way, so the 28-year-old calmly switched gears and dished double-digit assists for the first time all season. He still drained multiple three-pointers for the 15th time in 16 games while shooting at least 50 percent from the floor for the seventh time in his last nine contests, and until he's been cooled down for at least a few games, opposition defenses will likely continue forcing other Hornets to take as many shots as possible.
