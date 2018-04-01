Hornets' Kemba Walker: Unusually quiet in loss
Walker had 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 loss to the 76ers.
Walker took a back seat in this one, attempting just seven field-goals in his 25 minutes of playing time. The 76ers built a comfortable lead, sending Walker to the bench for much of the second half. That makes two bad games in a row for Walker and despite the team being out of the playoff hunt, he should be much better in a favorable matchup with the Bulls on Tuesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Finishes with team-high 31 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 24 in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Hits franchise-record 10 threes Thursday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Abysmal in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...