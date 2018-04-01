Hornets' Kemba Walker: Unusually quiet in loss

Walker had 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 loss to the 76ers.

Walker took a back seat in this one, attempting just seven field-goals in his 25 minutes of playing time. The 76ers built a comfortable lead, sending Walker to the bench for much of the second half. That makes two bad games in a row for Walker and despite the team being out of the playoff hunt, he should be much better in a favorable matchup with the Bulls on Tuesday.