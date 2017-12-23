Hornets' Kemba Walker: Warming up with intent to play
Walker (head) will warm up with the intent to play Saturday against the Bucks.
Walker was removed from Friday's matchup with the Bucks with concussion-like symptoms, but he's apparently been cleared and is on track to play in Saturday's rematch. Prior to exiting Friday, Walker had 32 points, four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes of action.
