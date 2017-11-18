Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play Saturday
Walker (wrist) has been cleared to play during Saturday's game against the Clippers with no restrictions, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Walker sprained his left wrist during the first end of a back-to-back set Friday against the Bulls. It seemingly didn't give him too much discomfort at the time, as he still managed to drop 47 points. It was apparently bothering him after Saturday's morning shootaround, but ultimately, he's been cleared to take the floor against the Clippers.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Listed as probable Saturday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 47 points in loss to Chicago•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total despite shooting struggles•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points Wednesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...