Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play Saturday

Walker (wrist) has been cleared to play during Saturday's game against the Clippers with no restrictions, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Walker sprained his left wrist during the first end of a back-to-back set Friday against the Bulls. It seemingly didn't give him too much discomfort at the time, as he still managed to drop 47 points. It was apparently bothering him after Saturday's morning shootaround, but ultimately, he's been cleared to take the floor against the Clippers.