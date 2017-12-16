Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play Saturday
Walker (wrist) will play Saturday against the Blazers, Rick Bonnell off the Charlotte Observer reports.
Walker landed on the injury list with a strained left wrist, but his status never appeared to be in too much doubt. The point guard played 33 minutes Friday against Miami, finishing with 25 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
