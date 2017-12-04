Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play without restrictions Monday

Walker (shoulder) indicated he's been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Magic and isn't expected to have any limitations.

Walker will be returning from a two-game layoff due to a shoulder injury and the lack of limitations is further evidence that he's no longer dealing with any sort of lingering discomfort. Look for Walker to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup at point guard and fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him, as he should be taking on his typical workload. Michael Carter-Williams will head to the bench in the corresponding move, which takes him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.