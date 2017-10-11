Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will start Wednesday
Walker (face) will draw the start during Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.
Walker took an elbow to the cheek during Monday's game against the Heat but has appeared to shake off the injury. With secondary ballhandler Nicolas Batum (elbow) out for a maximum of three months, Walker should see increased usage and take on a more traditional point guard role in the meantime.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Suffers facial injury•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Impressive two-way outing Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 12 points in preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Cleared to play in preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Misses practice with illness Saturday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Medically cleared to play•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...