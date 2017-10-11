Play

Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will start Wednesday

Walker (face) will draw the start during Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.

Walker took an elbow to the cheek during Monday's game against the Heat but has appeared to shake off the injury. With secondary ballhandler Nicolas Batum (elbow) out for a maximum of three months, Walker should see increased usage and take on a more traditional point guard role in the meantime.

