Hornets' Kemba Walker: Wins battle, loses war vs. Harden

Walker scored a game-high 40 points (14-20 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets.

While the 28-year-old All-Star outdueled James Harden on an individual basis, dropping at least 40 points for the fifth time this season and the first time since Dec. 29, no other Hornet managed more than 15 points to support him. Walker is now averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games.