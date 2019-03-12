Hornets' Kemba Walker: Wins battle, loses war vs. Harden
Walker scored a game-high 40 points (14-20 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets.
While the 28-year-old All-Star outdueled James Harden on an individual basis, dropping at least 40 points for the fifth time this season and the first time since Dec. 29, no other Hornet managed more than 15 points to support him. Walker is now averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid showing in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in loss to Blazers•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 25 points in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...