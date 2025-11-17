site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Back to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Charlotte recalled Simpson from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
After getting in a practice session with the Swarm on Monday, Simpson was immediately recalled. He will continue to provide emergency depth for the Hornets.
