Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Cleared for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Simpson (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Simpson was tabbed probable for Wednesday's contest due to a sprained left shoulder. The two-way guard will give it a go, and he'll likely see decent action off the bench due to the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle).